Conor McGregor Sends Classy Message to James McClean After Fearless Victory Over Wales

After James McClean's goal against Wales secured the Irish with a World Cup Playoff place, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor took to social media to praise the players, giving an individual tip-of-the-hat to McClean himself.

The Bud life! Celebrating Ireland into the World Cup playoffs tonight! Congrats to the boys in green, especially young Jimmy McLean ☘️🍻#Russia2018 @budweiser @budlight A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

McGregor's photo shows him seemingly celebrating the win on his boat with a Budweiser, and is captioned "The Bud life! Celebrating Ireland into the World Cup playoffs tonight! Congrats to the boys in green, especially young Jimmy McLean ☘️"

Serbia were the nation that topped Group D, however thanks to McClean's strike at around the hour mark it was Republic of Ireland that took the playoff place ahead of Wales.

James McClean's goal that sparked scenes of jubilation for Ireland supporters in Cardiff and around the world! 🇮🇪 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/rfYrIhMoDU — FAIreland (@FAIreland) October 10, 2017

The opponent that Republic of Ireland will face is still yet to be decided, however the Irish fans will be as optimistic and hopeful as ever going into the crucial game.

McClean was full of praise for the away support in Cardiff during the match, and said: "The fans were unbelievable. A lot of people ruled us out and didn't give us a chance tonight, but we went there and showed character.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"I remember it coming across - a great dummy by Harry Arter - and I was just thinking keep it down and when it hit the back of the net there is no better feeling in football. We will enjoy tonight."





Boss Martin O'Neil gave his opinions on whether play-off teams would want to face Ireland. He told BBC: "I don't think everyone would want to play us. Do I fear teams in there? Absolutely, every one of them, every single one of them. But I have always feared teams, it's the best way to be. And then we go out and beat them."