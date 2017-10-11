England Players to Have Vaccinations to Protect Them From Rabies Before World Cup in Russia

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

England players picked to go to Russia will have to have jabs to protect from rabies because of Russia's problem with "packs of wild animals" carrying the disease.

The Sun report that Public Health England rates Russia as a high-risk area and anyone who is staying should have vaccinations. 

Wolves, bats, deer, foxes, hedgehogs and squirrels have been found to carry the deadly disease which kills around 60,000 people across the world each year. However, the Russian Tourist Office in London said that the event is being held in the more developed areas of the country "where the risk of rabies is very low." 

The FA have chosen the Russian village of Repino as their base of next summer's tournament after England secured qualification thanks to victory over Slovenia at Wembley. 

The 107-room ForRestMix club, 19 miles outside of St Petersburg, boasts its own spa and medical spa as well as three restaurants and two bars. 

AFP/GettyImages

With St Petersburg located in the north of Russia, England will be hoping to avoid long trips to the south of the country to venues such as the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi or the Rostov Arena. 

Equally the Central Stadium in Yekaterinburg would mean a long trip west. England will find out their opposition and fixtures when the draw is made on 1st December. 


Before that, preparations for the tournament go up a gear in November when Germany and Brazil visit Wembley for international friendlies. 


