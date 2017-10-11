Goalkeeping Legend Gianluigi Buffon Offered Chance to Be Sports Minister by New Party in Italy

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

Given his the spectacular success of Gianluigi Buffon both on and off the pitch, it's fair to say that the Juventus and Italy legend won't be short of job offers when he finally decides to hang up his gloves.

However, it seems as though Buffon has received a job offer of a rather different nature.

Vittorio Sgarbi, the leader of the new Rinascimento political party in Buffon's home country of Italy has put forward the World Cup winner as his choice for Minister of Sport.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

He told Vanity Fair (as quoted by Football Italiathat: "If we win the election, Buffon will be the new Minister for Sport."

Perhaps unsurprisingly for a party that seems so quick to have Buffon involved, Rinascimento translates as 'renaissance', which appears to explain why Buffon looks such a shoo-in for the job.

Sgarbi explained: "Buffon is balanced, represents the Nazionale and is about to retire. He is interested in art and politics. He showed interest for the proposals put forward by Rinascimento and wrote to me about it."

Sgarbi's description of the way the two met is something that is hard to describe as anything other than textbook Buffon.

"We went to see an art exhibit in Trieste and he confirmed his support," Sgarbi revealed. 

Buffon, who has been at Juventus since 2001, is expected to retire at the end of the season, when he is expected to be offered a position on the club's Board of Directors. If he does choose to stay with Juventus, Sgarbi and co. could always turn to Andrea Pirlo for Minister of Culture.

