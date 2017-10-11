Real Madrid Teammates Hand Theo Hernandez New Nickname Over Starlet's Blistering Speed

Theo Hernandez has been handed an unusual nickname by his Real Madrid teammates due to his stunning physical attributes.

The 20-year-old only became part of Los Blancos' senior set up after moving across the Spanish capital from city rivals Atletico, and Marca revealed that Hernandez has been dubbed 'the Plane' by his new cohorts due to his speed and strength.

Many of Real's superstars have been left suitably impressed by the defender's unwavering desire to get up and down the left flank for Zinedine Zidane's team, and his raw acceleration and dynamism has led those with more experience to explain how his pace is akin to that of a jet speeding across the sky.

Hernandez completed a £27m switch to Santiago Bernabeu on 5th July, but despite being labelled as one for the future by a whole host of Real fans, has already begun forcing his way into the first-team reckoning.

A 15-minute cameo against arch rivals Barcelona in the 2-0 Supercopa victory in August marked his senior bow for Zidane's side, and the France Under-21 international has since gone on to complete 90 minutes in his two other appearances for the reigning La Liga champions.

Theo Hernandez celebrated his 20th birthday being held at gunpoint by midget policeman in Real Madrid kits.



A shoulder injury sustained in training has prevented him from featuring since, but the left-back - who is also capable of playing on the left of midfield as he interchanges with Marcelo - should be fit to face Getafe on Saturday.

Hernandez has been welcomed into Real's squad by the likes of Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio and Borja Mayoral - players of a similar age to him - and the defender is also believed to be in the process of converting his international allegiance from France to Spain.

