Vincenzo Montella Claims Struggling Milan 'Need to Win' as Pressure Builds Ahead of Derby Clash

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella has admitted his side are under pressure to beat city rivals Inter on Sunday night in the first Milan derby of the campaign, while speaking to Premium Sport, via Football Italia.





The Rossoneri manager is very much under scrutiny at the moment, as he finds his side in a terrible run of form with 3 defeats from their last 5 Serie A matches before the international break. Speculation is rife that the former Roma striker and Italian international will be sacked if his side are unable to defeat their fierce city rivals.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

But Montella claims his side are focused on getting the job done when the two teams meet on Sunday: “As of tomorrow, our heads will be on the derby day and night. We need to win any way how, but we’re on the right track in my opinion.”

Striker Nikola Kalinic in a race against time to be ready due to a muscular problem which he suffered playing for Croatia. Nevertheless, Patrick Cutrone is awaiting his opportunity if the loanee from Fiorentina is unable to take up his starting place.

“We’re evaluating Kalinic day by day, like the doctors have told me. We’ll see if he can recover for the clash with the Nerazzurri,” added the ex-Fiorentina boss.

This fixture is more than just another game; it is a tradition and a major sporting attraction. It is also a rivalry of unique complexity, one that has meant many different things over the years since the foundation of the two clubs.

This game has come at the ideal time for the red and black manager, where the loyal Milan fans will not mind substance ruling over style, just as long as they get the three points and the win.