WATCH: Arjen Robben Scores Worst Ever 'Panenka' Penalty in His Final International Game

Arjen Robben played his final game for the Netherlands on Tuesday night, and did in so in typical fashion after netting a brace in a 2-0 victory over Sweden.

However, it wasn't enough to see his nation qualify for the World Cup in Russia next summer, with the three-time finalists needing a 7-0 win to be in with a chance of qualification.

The Dutch have now failed to qualify for the last two major tournaments, and after reaching the final in the 2010 World Cup, it will be seen as another disastrous step in the decline of Dutch football.

Although they failed to qualify, Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben managed to produce an inspired display, which included netting possibly the luckiest 'Panenka' penalty ever.

Courtesy of Arjen Robben: the worst panenka you will ever see scored. pic.twitter.com/EYyiq3KlWA — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) October 10, 2017

As you can see from the footage above, the 33 year-old's skewed chip started to veer right as Robin Olsen narrowly misses out on preventing the ball from trickling over the line.

Although Robben has endured a frustrating period with the national team in recent years, he enjoyed a successful career spanning 14 years in which he won 96 caps and scoring 37 times.