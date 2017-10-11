WATCH: Arjen Robben Scores Worst Ever 'Panenka' Penalty in His Final International Game

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

Arjen Robben played his final game for the Netherlands on Tuesday night, and did in so in typical fashion after netting a brace in a 2-0 victory over Sweden.

However, it wasn't enough to see his nation qualify for the World Cup in Russia next summer, with the three-time finalists needing a 7-0 win to be in with a chance of qualification.

FBL-WC-2018-QUALIFIER-NED-SWE

The Dutch have now failed to qualify for the last two major tournaments, and after reaching the final in the 2010 World Cup, it will be seen as another disastrous step in the decline of Dutch football.

Although they failed to qualify, Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben managed to produce an inspired display, which included netting possibly the luckiest 'Panenka' penalty ever.

As you can see from the footage above, the 33 year-old's skewed chip started to veer right as Robin Olsen narrowly misses out on preventing the ball from trickling over the line.

Although Robben has endured a frustrating period with the national team in recent years, he enjoyed a successful career spanning 14 years in which he won 96 caps and scoring 37 times.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters