Ayoze Perez Dreams of Spain Call Up After Settling in 'Lovely' Newcastle Under Benitez's Guidance

Newcastle attacker Ayoze Perez has praised the impact the manager Rafael Benitez has had on him since his arrival at the club a year and a half ago.

Perez was one of the players who decided to stay with the Magpies, despite their relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2015/2016 season and the Spaniard has started every Premier League game this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports during the international break the forward admitted his relationship with Benitez has been the key to his success.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"It's been a great start for me, playing every game from the start and he gave me a lot of confidence," he said.

"For a player that's key and he's been really important for me. I've learned a lot from him and I try to give him back the same. He always tries to speak with you, to teach you a lot of things, to improve, what you can do better. For a player, that's important."





Despite being overlooked for the Spain squad so far, the former Tenerife man believes that a place in La Roja team for the World Cup next year is not an impossible target, as long as he starts finding the back of the net for Newcastle.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"It's a dream, a dream for me to be able to play for the national team. I had the chance to play with the Under-21s but with the first team would be something really amazing.

"Thinking about that, trying to do my best and score some goals is key and hopefully I can make that dream come true."

Since arriving at St James' Park in 2014, Perez has featured 124 times scoring 25 goals, and has impressed in his new number 10 role. He has been linked with a move back to La Liga with Barcelona rumoured to be interested last season.

Newcastle Target Loan Move for Injury-Plagued Liverpool Outcast Danny Ings https://t.co/aAw6sMxy2e — NewcastlePro (@NewcastlePro) October 12, 2017

However, the 24-year-old insisted he was happy to stay in Newcastle, in a city that he now is happy to call his home.





"I adapted myself really quickly to Newcastle, it's a lovely city, the fans are amazing and the league is the best in the world. I cannot ask for any more as I'm in the right place," he added.