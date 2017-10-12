Cristiano Ronaldo 'Angered' by Response to Lionel Messi's Performance For Argentina Against Ecuador

Only so many superlatives can be used to describe Lionel Messi as he continues to transcend footballing logic.

After single-handedly guiding Argentina into the World Cup against Ecuador, in which the little magician scored a spectacular hat-trick, the whole world has since been in awe of his performance.

Lionel Messi out there doing his hero thing for 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/BdpBVoTOqY — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 10, 2017

Messi is the only player to score for Argentina in a competitive match for 11 months, prompting Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli to say this after the game; "Football owed Messi the World Cup.

"I told the group: Messi did not owe the World Cup to Argentina, but football owed the World Cup to Messi. We should help him to be in a new World Cup. I was very excited to be in a squad with him."

However, according to Diario Gol, current world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo is far from pleased with Argentina's passage into the World Cup.

The 32 year-old is said to be angered by the world's reaction to Messi's heroics, and feels everyone is backing the Argentine to win the World Cup, rather than him.

In addition, Fifa president Gianni Infantino has previously admitted Messi is deserving of the biggest prize in the world of football, as reported by the Express. "Messi has yet to win a World Cup," he said. "Messi is one of the main and absolute players in football today and it would be unfair to retire without winning a World Cup.”

The Argentine has begun this season in incredible form, scoring 13 goals in 9 games for Barcelona. Only time will tell whether he will clinch his sixth Ballon d'Or, or whether Ronaldo will move level with Messi on five.