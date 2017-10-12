Dani Alves Encourages Alexis Sanchez to Leave Arsenal and Join Him at Paris Saint-Germain

Dani Alves has admitted he would be delighted if his former Barcelona teammate Alexis Sanchez made the move from Arsenal to join him at Paris Saint-Germain.

With Sanchez's contract at the Emirates expiring at the conclusion of the season and no indication that he will renew terms with the club, it appears as though the 28-year-old will able to leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Dani Alves on Alexis Sanchez joining PSG: "It is possible. He is being heavily courted by many teams." pic.twitter.com/4irDNgJ1nm — Fresh Arsenal (@Fresh_Arsenal) October 11, 2017

Sanchez was denied a deadline day move to Manchester City in the summer as the Gunners stood firm in their desire to keep hold of their star player, but with a plethora of teams already circling for the 28-year-old's signature Alves has thrown his support for the Chilean to play his football at Parc des Princes next season.

Alves was asked about PSG's interest in Sanchez following Brazil's victory over Chile, and he told Radio ADN, via Goal: "It's a possibility, but there are several teams that want him. I want him to be happy wherever he goes, but if that's with us, it's better.

The full-back was a member of the Brazilian squad who ran out 3-0 victors over Sanchez's Chile in the World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday, a result which ensured the Chileans were unable to qualify for the tournament in Russia next summer.

Despite heaping praise on his national side, Alves admitted it is never easy to line-up against players of Sanchez's ability, as he added: "It's always difficult to come up against players like Alexis, with this quality and level but we've been concentrating over the whole game and we've done a great job."