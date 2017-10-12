Glass Houses! West Ham Fans Take Offence at Lord Sugar's Trophy Dig During the Apprentice

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

Lord Alan Sugar sent West Ham fans into a state of fury on social media on Wednesday night after he took aim at the Hammers lack of trophies during the latest episode of his BBC TV series the Apprentice. 

The former Tottenham chairman was in the boardroom preparing to send one of his potential investors packing when he managed to sneak in a dig about West Ham, despite the fact that Hammers vice chairman Karren Brady was sitting a mere metre away.

Eamonn M. McCormack/GettyImages

Lord Sugar's remarks came about following a task which required each team to interior decorate a luxury hotel suite, and during his review of the girls team the 70-year-old took aim at how empty the room was due to the lack of money they spent.

This is where West Ham fans were sent into uproar as he said, via football.london: “You didn’t spend enough money. I think West Ham’s trophy room has got more in it!”

It wasn't long before Twitter was taking aim at Lord Sugar for his comments as, let's be honest, neither side has been pricing up a new cabinet online for additional space for their accolades, and West Ham fans were quick to let him know about it 

Here's a snapshot of what awaited Lord Sugar on Twitter following his remarks: 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters