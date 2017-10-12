Jamie Carragher's 2017 Premier League XI Is Unsurprisingly Dominated by Chelsea and Spurs Players

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

 Jamie Carragher has picked an XI of the players who have impressed him the most in 2017, and unsurprisingly Chelsea and Tottenham players take up most of the places.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Carragher, the Telegraph's new football columnist, was asked to name the players who he thinks have shone the most, and he started with David De Gea in goal, claiming that United's number one is currently the best in the world.

The former Liverpool defender picked Chelsea's full-backs, Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta to provide attacking options from the back, accompanied by Spurs defensive pair Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld in the middle. 

Moving up the pitch, Carragher has picked a midfield three of N'Golo Kante, Philippe Coutinho and Kevin De Bruyne. The latter Carragher believes will be a future Player of the Year winner following his impressive start to the season. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Up top, the Champions League winner has selected Sadio Mane and Eden Hazard on the wings, while Harry Kane takes up the centre-forward role. 

Although a few would argue that the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Henrik Mkhitaryan and Christian Eriksen deserve a place in this team - even possibly Dele Alli - but Carragher's team is definitely one that would win the Premier League with ease. 

