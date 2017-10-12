Jose Mourinho Reportedly Set for Bumper New 5-Year Manchester United Contract

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly be rewarded with a new long-term contract by his Old Trafford employers after completely transforming the club's fortunes within 18 months of first taking charge.

According to the Sun, Mourinho is ready to sign a new deal worth an incredible £65m over five years, terms that would potentially see his stay at United until at least 2022.

The 54-year-old initially signed a contract until 2019 when he first succeeded Louis van Gaal ahead of the 2016/17 campaign, but has seemingly done enough already to warrant an even stronger showing of faith from Ed Woodward and the Glazer family upstairs.

Mourinho captured the EFL Cup and Europa League in his first season. The latter secured United's return to the Champions League after another disappointing Premier League campaign, but the club have subsequently started very strongly on all fronts in 2017/18.

Were the former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid coach to pen fresh terms with United, it would be the longest spell at any single club during his illustrious career to date.

Mourinho has previously acquired a reputation for short-termism, only once completing a third season at any of his old clubs. But he has long been thought to be keen on laying down a more lasting legacy and that could now be at United, a club with a famous history for long-serving bosses - from Sir Alex Ferguson to Sir Matt Busby.

Mourinho's next test will see him take a team to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday when Premier League football resumes after the international break.

United are currently second in the table, seven points clears of their north west rivals after seven games, level on points with neighbours Manchester City and trailing only on goal difference.