Liverpool Winger Mohammed Salah Has Called for Club to 'Move Forward' Despite Mane Injury

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah has called for his side to keep 'moving forward' despite an injury to key man Sadio Mane. 

The 25-year-old suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty for Senegal which will keep him out for up to six weeks. 

Mane scored 13 goals last season for the Reds and continued his impressive form into this campaign, scoring in his first three games before receiving a red card for his challenge on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The flying Senegalese winger has formed a crucial partnership with Salah following the Egyptian's move in the summer, but the duo are unlikely to play together again for at least six weeks. 

Following the international break, Salah told liverpoolfc.com: "I texted him when he was at the national team and when he came back. He told me he was injured, so that's bad news for everyone.

"But that's football and anything can happen. Now we have to focus on the game and keep moving forward."

The Reds face Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season. 

Jurgen Klopp must now decide how his side will line up in attack, with early indication that Philippe Coutinho will move into Mane's more advanced position while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may finally get his chance to start in the middle. 

