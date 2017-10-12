Manchester City Remain Confident of Signing Gunners Star After Arsene Wenger Boost

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is set to leave the Gunners in January with Manchester City set to return with a bid for the Chilean.

The Telegraph have reported that Pep Guardiola is yet to concede defeat in his quest for the former Barcelona man and believes he will be able to persuade Arsene Wenger to part ways with his star man.

Sanchez who saw a £60m offer from City rejected on deadline day after Arsenal were unable to agree terms with Monaco over wideman Thomas Lemar, paired with the Citizens rejecting a request for Raheem Sterling to join the Gunners as part of the deal.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Chile international's current deal at the Emirates expires on June 30th next summer and is free to discuss a pre-contractual agreement with clubs from the 1st January, which may well lead to Arsenal accepting a fee, rather than risk losing him for nothing.

Should Sanchez join City he will be able to feature in the Champions League, if Guardiola's side proceed, due to his involvement in the Europa League this season. But a deal may be put off should Wenger's side be challenging for the title.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The 28-year-old played under Guardiola at Barcelona before moving to London in 2014 and believes a move to Manchester will improve his chances of silverware and winning his first Premier League title.

A superb season lsat year saw Sanchez score 24 times in his 37 outings in the league but it was to no avail as Arsenal finished outside of the Champions League spot for the first team this century leading to doubts over the future of the forward and Mesut Ozil.

Despite last season's second consecutive FA Cup victory over Chelsea, in which Sanchez scored, he has cut a frustrated figure on numerous occasions, with many pundits and fans believing he has already accepted his future lies away from Arsenal.