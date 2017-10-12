VIDEO: Uruguay Duo Cavani & Suarez Exchange Heated Words During Match Against Bolivia

Uruguay duo Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez seemed to have a falling out after a heated exchange of words on the pitch during their World Cup qualification game against Bolivia.

Uruguay confirmed their World Cup qualification with a 4-2 win against Bolivia. Two goals from Barcelona star Luis Suarez confirmed victory in Montevideo. Cavani joined Suarez on the score sheet, who managed one goal on the night.

But celebrations between the pair were muted as the two forwards were seen arguing with one another throughout the match.

Words were exchanged between the pair after a failed Uruguay attack, but continued through out the game. Cavani also notably did not celebrate with or congratulate Suarez after his goal.

Conflict with teammates seems to be an ongoing issue for Cavani of late. He recently fell out with Paris Saint Germain teammate Neymar over who should be on free-kick and penalty duties. It was rumoured that the conflict had escalated to such an extent that Neymar had demanded that PSG sell Cavani.

The dispute between Neymar and Cavani has since calmed down, with ESPN reporting that Cavani has played down his falling-out with Neymar: "These are things to do with football. Sometimes things are blown out of proportion," said Cavani in a press conference

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

"Everything has a solution and everything is calm now. The important thing is that we all fight for the same aim, whether it's with the national team or for the club."

Uruguay fans will hope that Cavani can resolve his dispute with Suarez as swiftly as he has apparently done with Neymar. They will play in Russia in 2018 alongside fellow South American sides Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia. Peru enter the play-offs.