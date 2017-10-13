Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Team News & More

First in the Bundesliga face off against fourth as Borussia Dortmund welcome RB Leipzig to the Westfalenstadion this Saturday, with Peter Bosz's side hoping to defend their unbeaten start to the league campaign against Ralph Hasenhuttl's men.

Dortmund come into the game off the back of a hard fought 2-1 win away to Augsburg, thanks to goals from Shinji Kagawa and summer signing Andriy Yarmolenko, whilst Leipzig are in good form after consecutive wins against Frankfurt and Koln.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

The latter of those victories for Hasenhuttl's side came without star forward Timo Werner, who will be available for selection again this weekend after recovering from injury, and Bosz's Dortmund will have to be wary of losing their club record 41 game unbeaten run at home to a side capable of causing problems to any side.

Here's all the information you need to know ahead of this Saturday's heavyweight clash...

Classic Encounter

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Saturday's visitors to the Signal Iduna Park made history in the reverse fixture of this clash last campaign at the Red Bull Arena, when Naby Keita's 89th-minute winner secured Leipzig's first ever Bundesliga victory against Dortmund on 10 September 2016.

The win was of huge significance to the final league standings that season, as Leipzig beat Dortmund to second place by just three points as they shocked the footballing world in their maiden season in Germany's top flight.

Dortmund will be out to avenge that loss this weekend, and should have every confidence in doing so, seeing as they have the most potent attack and most formidable defence so far this campaign, whilst Leipzig have endured a stuttering start.

Recent Form

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Both teams involved in Saturday's highly anticipated clash find themselves sitting pretty at the top of the form table. Leipzig have won four of their last six games, drawing one and scoring 12 goals in the process, and will be encouraged by the return of top scorer Timo Werner.

Dortmund, on the other hand, top the Bundesliga table and the form table, winning five and drawing one of their last six league fixtures whilst scoring 18 goals and conceding just two.

You should expect an entertaining game in which the talents of Werner, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emil Forsberg and Naby Keita will provide an abundance of attacking impetus to serve up an enticing spectacle.

Team News

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Leipzig welcome back striker Werner after he recovered from a neck injury, but are still unable to call on Stefan Ilsanker or Marcel Sabitzer, the latter who recently underwent a tooth operation.

Dortmund's injury problems are far more hard-hitting, and Bosz finds himself without Raphael Guerreiro, Marcel Schmelzer, Lucasz Piszczek, Erik Durm, Sebastian Rode, Andre Schurrle and Marco Reus, although the league leaders have fared well so far..

Predicted Borussia Dortmund XI: Burki, Tolijan, Sokratis, Bartra, Zagadou, Weigl, Castro, Pulisic, Kagawa, Philipp, Aubameyang

Predicted RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi, Bernardo, Orban, Upamecano, Halsenberg, Bruma, Demme, Keita, Forsberg, Werner, Augustin

Prediction

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Dortmund look set to continue their winning ways this Saturday, and you would expect Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to add to his eight Bundesliga goals against a Leipzig defence that has been unspectacular so far this campaign, letting in eight goals.

The return of Werner and the form of Keita should pose the table toppers some problems and if anyone is to put an end to Dortmund's rich vein of form, you wouldn't bet against it being Hasenhuttl's men that do so.

Both side have excellent attacking players, and the exploits of Aubameyang, Werner, Forsberg and Maximilian Philipp should be an entertaining spectacle to behold. Expect goals.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 4-2 RB Leipzig