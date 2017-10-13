Dutch Third Tier Side Knocked Out of Cup After Losing Penalty Shootout They Had Already Won

Dutch third tier side FC Lisse have been eliminated from the KNVB Beker, according to the Mirror, despite emerging as victors from the original tie after the referee had them follow the wrong penalty shoot-out format.

The original match was played on September 20th between the two sides, with fifth tier minnows HSV Hoek played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against FC Lisse, with two goals coming in extra time.

SOCCRATES/GettyImages

Following the draw it came down to penalties to decide the outcome of the tie, as is standard procedure in many cup matches around the world.

The referee ordered the two sides to follow the newly introduced ABBA penalty format, whereby one team takes their penalty before the two sides take turns taking two successive penalties until a winner is decided.

Following this format FC Lisse won the original penalty shoot-out 5-4, ostensibly progressing to the second round of the competition.

SOCCRATES/GettyImages

However, after the result had been decided the Netherlands football association deemed the result void as the wrong penalty format was followed, thus meaning the shoot-out was to be replayed.

Despite FC Lisse protesting the decision their appeal was denied, meaning the would have to prepare to take the kicks again on October 11th.

Both teams returned to FC Lisse's Ter Specke stadium to retake the penalties, although on the second time of asking it was Hoofdklasse minnows HSV Hoek who emerged victorious, beating the hosts 6-5.

Following the final outcome of the bizarre tie, HSV Hoek now progress to the second round of the compettion where they are set to face Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo on Wednesday, October 25th.