WATCH: Ederson Hits Pinpoint Goal Kick to Man City Teammate Gabriel Jesus on Brazil Debut

October 13, 2017

Man City goalkeeper Ederson made his international debut for Brazil in a 3-0 win against rivals Chile earlier in the week. 

Ederson did extremely well to keep a clean sheet against the Confederation Cup finalists and Copa America winners Chile. However, most notable from the match was a goal kick he produced that flew 90-yards straight to the feet of City teammate Gabriel Jesus.

Two goals from the City forward Jesus and a third from Barcelona's Paulinho made light work of La Roja, and Brazil looked as dominant as ever in this World Cup Qualifier. 

Ederson's pass would have been Jesus' hat-trick had he been able to put away the chance, however his first touch let him down. Jesus was Brazil's top scorer in qualifying, and joint second highest scorer overall, netting times along with Felipe Caicedo, Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez; with only Edinson Cavani scoring more with 10 goals.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

 Ederson told Manchester City's Official Website "At the start of the game, I spoke with Gabriel and said that we could score from our first goal kick as Chile were making a lot of pressure.


"I was able to kick the ball to his back. Unfortunately, Gabriel wasn't able to control the ball, but I am happy for him and for me, as he scored twice and we managed to help with the win."


This isn't the first time that we have seen the capabilities of Ederson's distribution, as he has showed it off countless times in the Premier League this season, and most notably in pre-season when City faced Spurs in the International Champions Cup. 

