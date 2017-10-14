2018 World Cup Nations' Kits Leaked as Fans Begin to Judge Their Retro-Inspired Designs

Five nations have had their 2018 World Cup kits leaked ahead of schedule, according to reports.

The kits for the World Cup are set to be launched in one month's time, however a reports from The Sun has claimed that Germany, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Russia have all had their kit designs leaked early, allowing the fans to enjoy the retro-inspired designs earlier than planned.

Colombia's 2018 World Cup kit pic.twitter.com/S6Ia9fODlV — Hans (@OfflineMartinez) October 12, 2017

Colombia's strip has been inspired by their 1990 World Cup campaign and has blue and red jags cutting in from the under arms, whilst Argentina's home kit design comes from their strip in 1993 with the classic blue and white stripes.

A leaked image of Argentina's World Cup kit (should they make it). This is from TyC sports. pic.twitter.com/wNYSOzun06 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 9, 2017

Germany are looking to win back-to-back World Cups, and are hoping to take inspiration from their 1990 triumph by using a similar shirt pattern on their 2018 shirt than what was used on their winning shirt in 1990.

Germany 2018 World Cup home kit leaked. Features flag pattern like the iconic 88-91 shirt. Do you like it?



[@francooc07 @Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/910etjVkKm — Classic Football CFS (@classicshirts) October 9, 2017

The hosts Russia have designed their kit around their 1988 jersey, whilst Mexico have opted to take inspiration from the design used for their 1994 World Cup strip.

Russia’s kit for the 2018 World Cup has reportedly been leaked, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/F5lOJBXy9G — RussianFootballNews (@RusFootballNews) October 10, 2017





Why would adidas diss us by giving Mexico the Bulgaria kit from that heartbreaking 1994 World Cup? pic.twitter.com/yyuTZLMGEa — The Spooky Goat 🐐🎃 (@thestraygoat) March 6, 2017

The World Cup will grace our screens once again on June 14th next year, with Germany looking to defend their title. Brazil have been labelled as early favourites to win their six World Cup - their first since 2002 - ahead of both Germany and France.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

With qualification nearly complete, teams can now look to finalise their squad and begin their preparations for the tournament, whilst players can now look to state their claims for World Cup selection by performing well for their respective clubs.