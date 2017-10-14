2018 World Cup Nations' Kits Leaked as Fans Begin to Judge Their Retro-Inspired Designs

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Five nations have had their 2018 World Cup kits leaked ahead of schedule, according to reports.

The kits for the World Cup are set to be launched in one month's time, however a reports from The Sun has claimed that Germany, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Russia have all had their kit designs leaked early, allowing the fans to enjoy the retro-inspired designs earlier than planned.

Colombia's strip has been inspired by their 1990 World Cup campaign and has blue and red jags cutting in from the under arms, whilst Argentina's home kit design comes from their strip in 1993 with the classic blue and white stripes.

Germany are looking to win back-to-back World Cups, and are hoping to take inspiration from their 1990 triumph by using a similar shirt pattern on their 2018 shirt than what was used on their winning shirt in 1990.

The hosts Russia have designed their kit around their 1988 jersey, whilst Mexico have opted to take inspiration from the design used for their 1994 World Cup strip.


The World Cup will grace our screens once again on June 14th next year, with Germany looking to defend their title. Brazil have been labelled as early favourites to win their six World Cup - their first since 2002 - ahead of both Germany and France.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

With qualification nearly complete, teams can now look to finalise their squad and begin their preparations for the tournament, whilst players can now look to state their claims for World Cup selection by performing well for their respective clubs.  

