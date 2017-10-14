Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Admits Scolding Young Ace Over Social Media Meltdown

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that he had stern words with young ace Charly Musonda over his recent social media rant. The talented Belgian has struggled to break into the Chelsea starting XI, given the wealth of attacking stars the club boast with the likes of Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro.

As reported by the Evening Standard, the 20-year-old posted the now-deleted rant last Monday afternoon, in which he appeared to express a huge amount of frustration over his limited role in the Chelsea side. Speaking ahead of his side's Saturday afternoon game against Crystal Palace, Conte claimed:

"I spoke with him and I think Charly understood his mistake. Honestly, he has to continue to work very hard to improve himself - the physical and tactical aspect but he is working very well.

"His mind must be focused on the pitch and not on social media. I told him this and my task to help him, always to find the right way not the wrong way. 

"Above all, with young players, it is important to speak with him and try to explain which is the right way and I did this. I am sure he understood and I don't see a problem with him."


While it has been suggested that the prodigious talent's outburst may have earned him a January loan away from Stamford Bridge, it is believed that he will feature in the Carabao Cup against Everton later this month. 


Musonda shone when making his full Chelsea debut in the competition, scoring a fine goal in the 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the third round.

