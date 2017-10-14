Henry Onyekuru Hoping to Return to Everton in January After Impressive Form at Anderlecht

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

After his impressive run with Belgian side K.A.S Eupen, young Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru was snapped up by Everton in the summer for £7m.

Despite the Toffees' heavy spending in the summer transfer market, Onyekuru was loaned out immediately to Belgian top flight team Anderlecht. 

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

In an interview with Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, the 20-year-old said that he was ready for the Premier League and hoping parent club Everton call him back during the January window. 

“Everton are happy about my development,” Onyekuru told the press. “I’m expecting something. I’m hoping to go to Everton in January.”

Ronald Koeman's side could benefit with the acquirement of Onyekuru since they are currently sitting 16th in the Premier League failing to find the form they had when Romelu Lukaku was still at the club.

Though he initially struggled when first playing with Anderlecht, Onyekuru has picked up his form rapidly - not sitting on six goals in nine games after an intense 4-3 victory for the Paars-wit against Mechelen on Friday. 

