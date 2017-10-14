Man City Keeper Ederson States Desire to End Career at Benfica Despite Recent Premier League Switch

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has expressed his desire to end his career back with his former club Benfica, despite only just joining the Citizens last summer. The Brazilian stopper has impressed since joining Pep Guardiola's side, who currently sit second in the table with a game in hand over their local rivals Manchester United.

In an interview with news outlet Desimpedidos, via Ojogo, the 24-year-old stated that Benfica were still very close to his heart, and that he has set his sights on finishing his career with the Primeira Liga side in the future. Ederson stated:





"I want to finish in Portugal, in Benfica. I hope one day to return to Benfica".

The talented keeper made his senior debut for Brazil earlier in the week, and will be focused on vying with Roma star Alisson for the coveted number one shirt in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The former Rio Ave man will be hoping that his current success with Manchester City will see him claim the spot.





Ederson's move to Manchester City saw him become the second most expensive goalkeeper of all time, with only Juventus and Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon commanding a higher transfer fee. The City stopper has so far shown himself to be fine value for money, his performance in the 5-0 thrashing of Liverpool being particularly impressive.

While Ederson has impressed, it is worth noting that the players in-front of him have by and large assured that he has had a relatively untested time in goal, and games against stronger attacking opposition are bound to test the abilities of the keeper further.