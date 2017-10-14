Milan Legend Paolo Maldini Risks Rossoneri Fan Wrath by Revealing His Preference for Serie A Crown

Former AC Milan and Italy legend Paolo Maldini believes that Napoli should win the Italian Scudetto this year.

A few hours before the beginning of the eighth Serie A matchday, Maldini has shared his thoughts about last season's runners-up, the Milan derby and Juventus in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

“I personally hope that Napoli can win the Scudetto because their football really is spectacular,” he said. "Considering the way they play, which is also thanks to making so few changes, Napoli could become the favourites for the Scudetto”.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Maldini still thinks that Napoli will have a hard time contending the title with running champions Juventus: “Let us not forget that Juventus are more accustomed to handling the Champions League commitments and at the end of the day that could favour the Bianconeri."

This weekend's Serie A turnover kicks off on Saturday afternoon with Juventus vs Lazio, continuing with an evening showdown between Napoli and Roma. Sunday will also see another legendary match between the two San Siro outfits, Inter and Milan.

Despite being a Rossonero for his whole career, Maldini did not look impressed with his former club: “This summer Milan bought 11 new players, so it’ll take time to create a real team. The objectives that at the start seemed within reach are now becoming really complicated.

“Neither side has expressed its full potential yet. Inter have results, but not good football. Milan didn’t get results, other than against small clubs.

Milano is ready! What about you 😏? #ForzaMilan!❤️⚫️ #DerbyMilano A post shared by AC Milan (@acmilan) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

The former Italy defender has also shared his predictions on the outcome: “On a psychological level, Inter have the advantage."





Inter currently share the second place in the league table with Juventus, only two points away from leader Napoli. Milan, however, did not manage to keep up with their opponents' pace and remain seventh.

Losing against Inter might prove crucial to the Montella's men, as Maldini says: "I don’t want to say a defeat would rule Milan out of the Champions League race, but it would become a 10-point gap between Nerazzurri and Rossoneri.”