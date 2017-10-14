PHOTO: Neymar Sends His Followers on Unorthodox Revenge Quest After Having His Social Media Hacked

Neymar, who is never far away from the headlines, has sent his followers on a rather unusual personal revenge quest after seemingly having his social media hacked, as he disclosed the personal information of the apparent perpetrator to his legions of followers on Instagram.





The culprit obviously realised disguising yourself as the world’s most expensive footballer could get you into quite a lot of people's DM's - pretty smart really - but how successful they were, we'll never know, but it is certainly safe to say Neymar was not a happy camper when he saw what they got up to.

Neymar had some bloody stern words for his hacker on Instagram who got into his DM's and pretended to be him... pic.twitter.com/7tALbDhhnf — Joanna (@Joanna_1602) October 14, 2017

The translated post to his 82m Instagram followers read: "There's some idiot pretending to be me and sending messages to people…denounce this mongol!"

Some rather strong words there from the golden boy of Brazilian football, but with the hackers phone number now in the public realm he will no doubt be getting plenty of direct messages from Neymar's contacts, just maybe not the type he had planned on...

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Away from the stress of the social media incident, the 25-year-old is settling in perfectly at the Parc des Princes after already registering eight goals and seven assists in eight appearances for Paris Saint-Germain.





The Parisians are currently sitting atop of Ligue 1, three points clear of Monaco, with a trip to Dijon on Saturday which Neymar is a doubt for after failing to train with his team on Thursday following his spell with Brazil during the international break.