Statistic Shows Just How Often Jose Mourinho Sets Up to Park the Bus in Big Games

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Jose Mourinho's defensive style of play with Manchester United against the those sitting in the top is well documented, but one statistic has proved how his approach stifles the attacking prowess which he has at his disposal. 

Journalist Daniel Storey posted a tweet following United's 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Saturday which revealed the Red Devils have scored just one goal in their last six league games away from home against the big six - which came the way of Marcus Rashford against City in March  2016.

Considering Mourinho has the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Rashford, and Anthony Martial - who have lit up the Premier League so far this season - to call upon it is a safe and tame approach for a side who could inflict a lot of damage if given the license to do so.


Unfortunately, Mourinho has proved the hype which surrounds these big games is just that, and it's a shame to see. 

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN UTD

United were lethal under Alex Ferguson and aiming for a draw at the home of their bitter rivals would not have gone down well, as the match against Liverpool offered a perfect opportunity to pick-off a vulnerable defence but Mourinho opted to play it safe.

The Red Devils next opportunity to face off against a member of the big six away from home comes at the start of November against Mourinho's old side, Chelsea, but although that match will be hyped up, don't be expecting anything other than what was on show at Anfield on Saturday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters