Statistic Shows Just How Often Jose Mourinho Sets Up to Park the Bus in Big Games

Jose Mourinho's defensive style of play with Manchester United against the those sitting in the top is well documented, but one statistic has proved how his approach stifles the attacking prowess which he has at his disposal.

Journalist Daniel Storey posted a tweet following United's 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Saturday which revealed the Red Devils have scored just one goal in their last six league games away from home against the big six - which came the way of Marcus Rashford against City in March 2016.

One goal in six away league games against the big six for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) October 14, 2017

Considering Mourinho has the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Rashford, and Anthony Martial - who have lit up the Premier League so far this season - to call upon it is a safe and tame approach for a side who could inflict a lot of damage if given the license to do so.





Unfortunately, Mourinho has proved the hype which surrounds these big games is just that, and it's a shame to see.

United were lethal under Alex Ferguson and aiming for a draw at the home of their bitter rivals would not have gone down well, as the match against Liverpool offered a perfect opportunity to pick-off a vulnerable defence but Mourinho opted to play it safe.

The Red Devils next opportunity to face off against a member of the big six away from home comes at the start of November against Mourinho's old side, Chelsea, but although that match will be hyped up, don't be expecting anything other than what was on show at Anfield on Saturday.