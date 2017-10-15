Atletico Madrid Snap Up Highly Rated Bournemouth Groundsman for New Stadium

European giants Atletico Madrid have picked up some talent from Bournemouth, however it's not a player.

Los Rojiblancos have raided the Premier League for a new signing from the Cherries, by snapping up Bournemouth's groundsman.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The La Liga giants have just moved into their modern new 67,000 capacity stadium, which has received plaudits from around the globe for its design, but it needs a new groundsman.

The Spanish club are reportedly worried about the conditions in the stunning Wanda Metropolitano, which will make it hard for the new pitch to stay in the high quality conditions expected of one of Europe's biggest clubs.

As a result they have scoured Europe looking for the ideal man to look after their new turf and have recruited Bournemouth's Dan Gonzalez, as reported by The Sun.

Dan Gonzalez has been one of the senior members of the ground-staff at Bournemouth for a number of years and has helped produce a playing surface among the best in the Premier League, which has regularly been complemented by opposing managers.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Spaniard has now handed in his notice at the Vitality Stadium following an agreement to take him back to his home country, where he will take charge of the ground-staff at Atletico.

Gonzalez is known for using scientific data to nurture his playing surface at the Vitality, such that he is regarded as one of the leading pitch experts in the game.

Creating fast flowing pitches at the Vitality has allowed manager Eddie Howe's side to play the kind of open expansive game the Cherries enjoy.

As a result Atletico fans may be able to expect some more fast flowing football and better conditions for the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa, who will undoubtedly benefit from Gonzalez's expertise.