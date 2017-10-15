Brendan Rodgers' New Wife's Ex Found Dead in London Hotel Room After Taking Own Life

The ex-husband of Glasgow Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers' new wife has been found dead in a London hotel room after taking his own life due to his struggles of getting over his broken-down marriage, according to reports.

Stephen Hind, former husband of Charlotte Hind - who married the 44-year-old Hoops manager in June this year, was discovered by police in his hotel in Surbiton, south-west London after failing to turn up to work.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The report claimed that the father-of-one had struggled to come to terms with the divorce from his ex-wife, which took place in 2013 after 17 months of wedlock.





"Steve thought he had the perfect life and perfect family, but one day it just all came crashing down", a friend of Mr Hind's told The Sun.

"He tried to keep a brave face on, but deep down it got to him. He never really got over the split.

"It didn’t help he spent a lot of time on the road alone. See­ing his wife and daughter with a millionaire and well-known personality made it that much harder."

According to the report, another key factor in the tragedy was the fact Rodgers' new wife had left her home of Southport to be closer to Glasgow with her new husband, and was also accompanied by their daughter.

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

"The final nail was her moving up to Glasgow to be with Brendan last year — putting 200 miles between Steve and his young daughter, who he adored", Mr Hind's friend added.

"His family is absolutely ­devastated. If only he knew how many people cared for him."

The marriage apparently went sour between himself and Rodgers' new wife following the inclusion of "another party" which made "things more difficult between them".

In 2014, Mr Hind was handed a 12-week night curfew by Sefton JPs after he admitted stalking his ex.

The Celtic boss was not mentioned in the court case however, and it is believed their relationship started after the initial divorce.