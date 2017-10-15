Distraught Kurt Zouma Consoled After Crushing Manchester City Defeat

Stoke City were completely embarrassed by Manchester City in Saturday's Premier League game, as the Potters fell to an astounding 7-2 defeat at the Etihad stadium.

However, one Stoke player seemed to take the crushing defeat to heart, after centre-back Kurt Zouma needed to be comforted by his team after yesterday's defeat.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

At the final whistle, Zouma, who is spending the season on loan from Chelsea, was seen visibly upset by the scoreline and his performance, such that he needed to be consoled by Mame Biram Diouf.

The game itself didn't start well for Mark Hughes' side after they found themselves 3-0 down inside the first half an hour.

The currently unstoppable Kevin De Bruyne picked up the ball, before crossing for Gabriel Jesus to make it 1-0. Raheem Sterling then converted a well designed move, made again by the fantastic De Bruyne to make it two. Sterling later came up with an assist himself as he cut the ball back to David Silva to get the third in the 27th minute.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Despite the poor start Stoke looked like they could have sparked an unlikely comeback after scoring in the 44th and 47th minute, through Mame Biram Diouf and a Kyle Walker own goal.





Nevertheless, Stoke's comeback was crushed by a free-flowing Manchester City, as Gabriel Jesus netted his second of the game before goals from Fernandinho, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva topped off the 7-2 victory.

Understandably, 22-year-old Zouma was very disappointed with his team's performance and need to be consoled by multiple team-mates after the game.

After a slow start to the season Mark Hughes' side find themselves 15th in the Premier League table. While Manchester City extended their lead at the top after Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal all failed to pick up maximum points this weekend.