Premier League Legend Tips Dynamic Playmaker to Become a 'Special Player' for Liverpool

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has claimed that Liverpool's summer signing, Mohamed Salah, is destined for great things at Anfield.

The former Chelsea and Roma forward has made an electrifying start to life in Merseyside, registering six goals in all competitions so far, including four goals in four league games.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN UTD

After helping seal Egypt's passage into the world cup next year for the first time in 28 years, he is slowly becoming a hero back in England, in his second stint in the Premier League. Having fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho, the 25 year-old reinvented himself at Roma, and is continuing his rich vein of form since his £35m pound move in the summer.

His impressive performances have earned him the praise of arguably the Premier League's greatest ever player, Thierry Henry. As reported by Squawka, he said, “For me, he [Salah] is special, he has something special. 

"He will be a special player for Liverpool. I like the fact that he is direct — we don’t have a lot of players like that in the game anymore.”

He goes onto say how he can reach status that the likes of Philippe Coutinho holds at Liverpool, and believes that relations with Mourinho are very much in the past.

“I don’t think it’s about proving Mourinho anything, but proving the Liverpool fans that you are this guy — that you can be a player like Coutinho."

Although Liverpool played out a goalless draw on the weekend with fierce rivals Manchester United, the Egyptian was the brightest spark for the Reds, and will look to reignite his goalscoring habits when his side travel to Wembley in another tough match against Tottenham next weekend. Before that, however, Liverpool face Maribor in midweek on match day three of the Champions League.

