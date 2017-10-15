Premier League Legend Would Rather Have Tammy Abraham Than £33m Michy Batshuayi

Former Arsenal man turned pundit Ian Wright claimed that he prefers England youngster and Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham to £33m signing Michy Batshuayi.

Despite scoring five goals for Chelsea in all competitions, including a late winner against Atletico Madrid - Wright believes that Abraham's movement off the ball and poacher's instinct makes him the better striker of the two.

Speaking on Match of the Day, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Wright heavily criticised Batshuayi, as Palace fought hard for an unexpected win over the current Champions:

"I said a couple of weeks ago that Batshuayi should be very disappointed that he [Antonio Conte] would rather put Hazard up there."

Wright continued: "The problem I have got with him [Michy Batshuayi] is he is not working defenders hard enough to get some space to get a chance in the box, that's what he needs. He needs to make movements to get this space."

Substituted after just 57 minutes, Batshuayi was ineffective and lacked the work ethic that separates the top strikers from the rest. With Morata out injured, the Belgian had a huge chance to fill the void left by the Spaniard and be the solution to Conte's huge problem.

"Those are the things where you're going to get goals if you're willing to put the work in" said Wright, "I think when a ball comes across you have just got to be willing to gamble and work hard to get the space, if he wants goals he's going to have to start working harder."

Contrastingly, Tammy Abraham proved to be the difference for Swansea on Saturday, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Huddersfield. Wright heaped praise on the England U21 international, who made a name for himself last season - scoring 26 goals for Bristol City and ensuring their survival.

"Tammy [Abraham] set the tone straight away,' he said "What I really like about him is that he hits the target. I was hoping he would get some goals today to give him confidence. He worked hard and showed composure for his first goal and his movement today was superb."

With Abraham on loan from Chelsea, the question was posed would he rather have Abraham or Batshuayi as his striker, Wright did not even hesitate for a second: "With that movement, I'm taking Tammy all day long."