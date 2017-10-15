Premier League Pundit Believes Wenger Is Playing Granit Xhaka in the Wrong Position at Arsenal

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Saturday evening saw Arsenal lose away to Watford at Vicarage Road after Tom Cleverley made a late breakthrough for the Hornets, winning the game 2-1. 

Granit Xhaka has come under criticism since his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach back in 2016 for his aggressive play on the ball. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Last season saw the Swiss midfielder get two red cards whilst a cut down of the rash challenges in the new campaign has only seen Xhaka get one yellow.

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy told Match of the Day that he doesn't believe the 25-year-old is the answer to Arsenal's problem in midfield. 

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL

“He’s not a holding midfielder,” Murphy said. “He’s a good footballer who can pass it and strike it from range but he’s not a holding midfielder. He doesn’t sense danger.”

Arsene Wenger has tried to find a replacement for Mikel Arteta ever since a string of injuries damaged the Spaniard's ability to play for Arsenal and brought his career to an end.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Arsenal have tried to sign a strong midfielder in the summer transfer window in the form of OGC Nice's Jean-Michael Seri.

However, the Ivorian midfielder prioritised a move to Barcelona, despite the Blaugrana losing interest in the player after the purchase of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund. 



You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters