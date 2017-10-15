Premier League Pundit Believes Wenger Is Playing Granit Xhaka in the Wrong Position at Arsenal

Saturday evening saw Arsenal lose away to Watford at Vicarage Road after Tom Cleverley made a late breakthrough for the Hornets, winning the game 2-1.

Granit Xhaka has come under criticism since his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach back in 2016 for his aggressive play on the ball.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Last season saw the Swiss midfielder get two red cards whilst a cut down of the rash challenges in the new campaign has only seen Xhaka get one yellow.

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy told Match of the Day that he doesn't believe the 25-year-old is the answer to Arsenal's problem in midfield.

“He’s not a holding midfielder,” Murphy said. “He’s a good footballer who can pass it and strike it from range but he’s not a holding midfielder. He doesn’t sense danger.”

Arsene Wenger has tried to find a replacement for Mikel Arteta ever since a string of injuries damaged the Spaniard's ability to play for Arsenal and brought his career to an end.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Arsenal have tried to sign a strong midfielder in the summer transfer window in the form of OGC Nice's Jean-Michael Seri.

However, the Ivorian midfielder prioritised a move to Barcelona, despite the Blaugrana losing interest in the player after the purchase of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.







