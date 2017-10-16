VIDEO: Kaka Reduced to Tears After Bidding Emotional Farewell to MLS Side Orlando City

Orlando City attacking midfielder Kaka has bid an emotional farewell following his final game for the MLS outfit, being reduced to tears both before and after the match.

The 35-year-old former AC Milan star has spent three season with the Lions, becoming the club's first ever captain following their set up in the top-tier of US football in 2015.

Kaká’s MLS record for Orlando City:



74 games 🏃

24 goals ⚽️

19 assists 🅰️



One more game to come. 😢 pic.twitter.com/RoCNIWD58R — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 12, 2017

The Brazilian announced recently that he would not be extending his stay at the Orlando City Stadium past the conclusion of this campaign, which finishes up next week, however the Brazilian did not state he would be retiring from professional football.

It was to be the final time Kaka wore the purple of Orlando - with the veteran not travelling to Philadelphia for the term's finale - and the emotion of the day was evident - welling up during the pre-match national anthem.

The Lions were not able to send the former Ballon d'Or winner off in style however, going down 1-0 to Columbus following Ola Kamara's 66th-minute strike.





But the 35-year-old had some kind words for those who had supported him over the last three seasons following the defeat.





"Today was a special day for me because the whole day kept reminding me of these past three years, everything that happened — in this city, with this club, everything", the former Champions League and World Cup-winner said after the match.

"Today is just about [saying] thank you. I'm going to miss you guys. I'll be a Lion forever."

Kaka signs off his time with the second from bottom MLS franchise after making 75 appearances - netting 24 times in that period.