VIDEO: Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Living Life of Luxury in Manchester Apartment

By 90Min
October 16, 2017

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is living the high life not just at the top of the Premier League table, but also in his luxury Manchester apartment. 

The Manchester Evening News took a look inside City Suites on Chapel Street, where Guardiola calls home. Also seen in the apartments are Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and David Silva, who have both been instrumental to the club's success so far this season. 

These luxury service apartments are becoming known one of the city's most desirable addresses, where facilities include swimming pools, jacuzzis, and a gym. The restaurant on the ground floor is also run by a Michelin starred chef.


Guardiola and his Manchester City side remain undefeated and sit at the top of the Premier League table. After a 7-2 thrashing of Stoke City on the weekend, City have now managed a remarkable 29 goals in just eight league games. 


The boss is certainly earning his luxury living in his high-rise Manchester accommodation. After going the entire month of September without conceding a goal, Guardiola was awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month for September.

Perhaps Guardiola's suave and luxurious lifestyle is reflecting on his team's performances on the pitch, as City continue to play with a coolness and a confidence which looks to blow any team away.


Their next tests comes in the Champions League this week against Napoli. Guardiola's men will hope to continue their winning run in Europe as they already move closer to qualification from their group. 


