Borussia Monchengladbach Candidly Poke Fun at Phil Jones' Customary Gurn on Twitter

By 90Min
October 17, 2017

Straining every last fibre of the human body is all part of being a professional footballer at times, and for Manchester United's Phil Jones in particular, the level of endeavouring commitment to stunt opposing opportunities can often be seen through his remarkably anxious, troubled facial expressions.

Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach also appear to have a gurn of their own within their squad in Denis Zakaria, and with Jones being the undisputed king of the constipated face, the German club have chosen to candidly challenge the England centre-half's unflattering title by claiming that Zakaria's 'Phil Jones' face is the 'better' grimace on Twitter.

Gladbach's Swiss international midfielder was snapped during their 2-0 win against Werder Bremen on Sunday at the Weserstadion and it's clear to see that the 20-year-old was certainly trying.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

United's Jones is never far away from an uncomplimentary photograph and is no stranger to having them trolled by many, as they're often plastered over the back pages of the morning papers after match-day.

Being caught off guard by photographers has got to be the least of a players' worries, although with results such as these they've got to hope that they don't end up being used in next year's calendar - and if they are, best make it October for Halloween.

One fan did opt to shut down Gladbach's claim, however, with this golden example of the horror Jones portrays on the pitch. Sit down, Zakaria.

With Halloween just around the corner, perhaps someone should befittingly start manufacturing Jones style masks with the same harrowing effect, as it'll frighten the life out of any unsuspecting trick-or-treat goer.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Treading on an upturned plug may cause the same reaction, re-watching United's negative 0-0 draw against Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime may also do the same, but Zakaria will certainly have to struggle harder in the coming weeks if he's truly going to be considered uglier than the Red Devils' 25-year-old.

