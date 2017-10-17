Joel Campbell Shares Video Chronicling Rehab After Making Goalscoring Debut for Real Betis

October 17, 2017

Arsenal forward Joel Campbell, who will spend this season on loan at Real Betis, has posted a video on social media chronicling his comeback from knee surgery.


The Costa Rica international suffered a potentially serious injury while in action for his country at the Gold Cup in July. It was estimated at the time that he could be sidelined for six months, but Campbell was back on the pitch in just three to make his debut for Betis at the weekend.

The 25-year-old, who also spent the 2012/13 campaign on loan with Betis, scored in the game against Valencia. Even though his team lost 6-3, Campbell will see it as a positive step.

His video, complete with soundtrack, compile images and videos of the post-surgery treatment and rehab he underwent, as well as superimposed motivational messages.

Campbell's stint in Spain is his sixth loan move away from his parent club since joining Arsenal as a teenager in 2011. As well as Betis, he has played for Lorient in France, Olympiacos in Greece, Villarreal in Spain and Sporting CP in Portugal.

