Jose Mourinho Responds to Dejan Lovren's Stamp Accusation Against Romelu Lukaku

Jose Mourinho has responded to Dejan Lovren's accusations against Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Liverpool's Champions League match against Maribor on Tuesday, the defender claimed that the Belgian striker clipped him on purpose during the match against Manchester United at Anfield on the weekend.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Lukaku had previously escaped punishment for a challenge on Joe Gomez, and ended the match without going into Martin Atkinson's book.

Asked for his take on the incident, Mourinho was quite dismissive.

"You know I read something but it's quite... there is a bit contradiction there," the manager said (via MEN).

"Because he [Lovren] says, 'Let's move on and forget what happened' but then he spends 10 minutes about what he thinks happened and didn't happen.

"So for me words without any meaning and FA committee is there to analyse and make decisions, so no comment."

Well, that certainly seems like it should put an end to all of the speculation.