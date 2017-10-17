Legendary Midfielder Clarence Seedorf Reminisces on Instagram About His Love Affair With Real Madrid

Legendary Dutch midfielder Clarence Seedorf has shared a special story on his love affair with European champions Real Madrid, and how he ended up playing for Los Blancos.

Now 41, Seedorf remains one of the most successful players in Champions League history, winning it once with Madrid, once with Ajax, and then twice with AC Milan.

This is what he posted on Instagram in a heart felt story, reminiscing about his days at the Bernabeu.

The caption read: "Real Madrid wanted me when I was 14, but my parents didn’t let me go also because I had to finish school in Holland at that time.

"I agreed. When I was playing in Italy, after the last game of the season I was at the garage in the stadium and I heard somebody calling me: 'Hey Clarence, will you come to Real Madrid with me?'





“Yes I will Mister.” I answered. That was Fabio Capello’s voice and the rest is history."

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

He spent three years in the Spanish capital between 1996 and 1999, helping them secure a La Liga title and a Champions League during that time.

Most recently, he was in charge of Shenzhen FC in China, but failed to gain promotion to the top tier in his first season, and was replaced by former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson in December 2016.