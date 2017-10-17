How to Watch Manchester City vs. Napoli: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Manchester City will take on Napoli in a Champions League matchup. Here's how to watch. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 17, 2017

Manchester City will host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in a Champions League match Tuesday. 

Manchester City sits at the top of its group in the Champions League with six points, having won both of its matches. Manchester City has won seven of its opening eight games, scoring 17 goals in its last three home games. 

Napoli sits in third with three points, splitting both its matches so far. Napoli has won all eight Serie A games. 

See how to watch Tuesday's game below. 

Soccer
How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Watch onlineWatchESPN

