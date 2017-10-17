PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Twitter Mockery After 'Best Restaurant in Town' Post

By 90Min
October 17, 2017

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been mocked on Twitter after posting a photo of himself at lunch with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The problem with being one of the world's most famous people is that everything you do becomes scrutinised - constantly being placed under the microscope to find even the tiniest thing wrong with anything that you post on social media.

Unfortunately for Ronaldo, one of his latest photos that have been tweeted out had quite a lot wrong with it:

The so-called 'best restaurant in town' appears to have nobody there apart from the Portuguese winger and miss Rodriguez eating there. Alongside this, there's no food on either of their plates to show off such an incredible place to eat; and furthermore, that table cloth could do with a good iron.

Of course, this was instantly picked up on, with BBC presenter Gabby Logan being one of many to take a swipe at the four time Ballon d'Or winner:

As previously stated, everything gets scrutinise. And, as per usual, there can be no Ronaldo without Lionel Messi cropping up soon after: 

Let's not forget that this is 2017 - so naturally, a meme must follow:

And finally, ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League encounter with Tottenham, the pre-match beef has already begun with CR7 creatively being told that he will have no joy against Spurs' Toby Alderweireld on Tuesday night - with almost zero relevance to the tweeted photo:

The Santiago Bernabeu plays host on Tuesday to Group H's two red hot teams. Both Spurs and Madrid have won both of their matches in Europe so far this season, and head into the game full of belief that whoever comes out on top in Spain will finish the group stages in first place.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters