PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Twitter Mockery After 'Best Restaurant in Town' Post

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been mocked on Twitter after posting a photo of himself at lunch with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The problem with being one of the world's most famous people is that everything you do becomes scrutinised - constantly being placed under the microscope to find even the tiniest thing wrong with anything that you post on social media.

Unfortunately for Ronaldo, one of his latest photos that have been tweeted out had quite a lot wrong with it:

Having lunch in the best restaurant in town!👌🏽😍 pic.twitter.com/EipmR2fkeo — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 16, 2017

The so-called 'best restaurant in town' appears to have nobody there apart from the Portuguese winger and miss Rodriguez eating there. Alongside this, there's no food on either of their plates to show off such an incredible place to eat; and furthermore, that table cloth could do with a good iron.

Of course, this was instantly picked up on, with BBC presenter Gabby Logan being one of many to take a swipe at the four time Ballon d'Or winner:

Those restaurants with no food and no people....my favourite https://t.co/AEpPf47qtj — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) October 16, 2017

Big fan of best restaurant in town's fresh from the packet tablecloth. https://t.co/QAgw2LK8UO — Nick Walker (@nickw84) October 16, 2017

Gud weight loss programme 👍😉#stillhungry — Mark Guest (@markyholtend) October 16, 2017

Where is the food bro — Abdullah (@Odeh_7) October 16, 2017

Where is the food lol 😂 — Ankita Chakraborty (@Ankita2090) October 16, 2017

As previously stated, everything gets scrutinise. And, as per usual, there can be no Ronaldo without Lionel Messi cropping up soon after:

Let's not forget that this is 2017 - so naturally, a meme must follow:

And finally, ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League encounter with Tottenham, the pre-match beef has already begun with CR7 creatively being told that he will have no joy against Spurs' Toby Alderweireld on Tuesday night - with almost zero relevance to the tweeted photo:

Toby Alderweireld is going to make ya girl breakfast in the morning after he pockets you tmrw night #coys #thfc — Tommy Corona Jr. (@OFFICIAL_TSCJR) October 16, 2017

The Santiago Bernabeu plays host on Tuesday to Group H's two red hot teams. Both Spurs and Madrid have won both of their matches in Europe so far this season, and head into the game full of belief that whoever comes out on top in Spain will finish the group stages in first place.