Pitch Invading Granny Discusses Why She Took Panama's World Cup Qualification Into Her Own Hands

By 90Min
October 17, 2017

A Panamanian grandmother has admitted to pretending to faint three times whilst pitch invading, in order to help her team qualify for their first ever World Cup finals.

Panama's final qualifying game was marred in controversy. Having equalised through a 'ghost goal' against Costa Rica (the ball didn't cross the line, but the goal was given anyway), a video then went viral of a Panama ball boy (who was actual a Panamanian substitute) booting a ball away from a Costa Rica play in a bid to waste some time.

And now, the controversy continues as a pitch invading granny admits to feigning a faint on three occasions as she attempted to run the clock down in the closing minutes of the game:

"Nothing happened to me, I only knew that police wanted to make me move away and I pretended to faint again.

"When the policeman asked me, what is going on? I answered 'You are going to the World Cup, sh*t, do not stop me here." Elida de Mitchell said, via The Sun.

RODRIGO ARANGUA/GettyImages

"I jumped onto the pitch in order to avoid Costa Rica scoring another goal. I was not going to let them do it."

Panama had been holding until added time before she made her way onto the pitch, but as the closing stages grew more and more nerve-racking, Elida decided to take matters into her own hands.

"I did not want to leave the pitch until the match ended.

"I decided to do that alone because the other time we did not go to the World Cup and I cried.

"This time I thought that I was not going to cry. And I did not cry." 


As a result, Panama have qualified for their first ever World Cup finals, and Elida de Mitchell will be packing her bags for Russia come summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters