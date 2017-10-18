How to Watch Barcelona vs. Olympiacos: Live Stream, Game Time, TV

How to watch Barcelona vs. Olympiacos.

By Jeremy Woo
October 18, 2017

Barcelona hosts Olympiacos at Camp Nou on Wednesday for a Champions League tilt.

The hosts are undefeated in two UCL matches, beating Juventus and Sporting Lisbon to take an early lead in Group D. Olympiacos has yet to record a point and has a lot on the line in what was always a difficult group to navigate in the first place. Look for Lionel Messi and co. to put themselves in great position with a victory.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 2;45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Oct. 18

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

