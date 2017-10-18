Barcelona Send Scout to Watch Napoli Centre-Half Ahead of Potential January Move

Barcelona are reportedly keeping a keen eye on Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of the January transfer window. The defender has played a key role in the Serie A outfit's recent success, and Ernesto Valverde is understood to be interested in shoring up his defence during the winter.

Barca's start to La Liga this season has been strong. With 22 points from eight games, the only occasion where the Blaugrana have dropped points this season was in their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

However, the Camp Nou outfit are still eager to improve; and according to Mundo Deportivo, Barca are keeping an eye on former Chelsea target Koulibaly.

The Catalan club are believed to have sent scouts to watch the Senegalese international during Napoli's 1-0 victory over Roma - the centre-back impressing as his side kept a clean sheet against tough opposition.

However, the biggest problem that the Catalan side face is the financial aspect of any deal. Koulibaly won't be cheap. Mundo Deportivo claim that Napoli spent the summer turning suitors away under the instruction of manager Maurizio Sarri - primarily from the Premier League, although Juventus also expressed their interest.

The Napoli boss is said to be refusing to sell any of his players until next summer, and if Barcelona want to take Koulibaly away in a crucial part of the season they'll have to cough up a lot of money.

That is, of course, if Koulibaly wishes to leave Stadio San Paolo. The defender is a huge fan of Sarri, and has the opportunity to be a key part of a side that finally dethrones Juventus as champions of Italy.