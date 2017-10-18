Barcelona Star to Miss Olympiacos Clash After Sustaining Thigh Injury in Tuesday Training Session

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba will miss the club's Champions League clash with Greek champions Olympiacos on Wednesday night after injuring his thigh in a training session on Tuesday, according to SPORT.

Alba has featured in a total of 11 games so far this season, playing every minute in their two opening Champions League fixtures, but he will now face an anxious wait on how much action he'll miss in total.

Alba is definitely out of the Olympiacos visit, but is also a doubt for Saturday's clash with Malaga, and the injury will be further assessed closer to the time.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Out of favour forward Paco Alcacer has taken his fellow countryman's place in the squad, and returns to the mix for the first time since September 23 - when Barca faced Girona - though there is still no place in the fold for Aleix Vidal. French full back Lucas Digne is expected to take Alba's place in the starting eleven.

Arda Turan and Thomas Vermaelen have also failed to make the cut, while the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Rafinha are long-term injury concerns.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The game will be a match against a former club for head coach Ernesto Valverde, who is a former manager of the Greek giants and won three league titles across two spells with the club - as well as two domestic cups.

On the match and his relationship with the fans, he said: "I don't know why the Olympiakos fans like me so much. But we did win a lot of trophies while I was there. And the feeling is mutual because the Greek people always treated me very well. I say that because I left a large part of my heart there.

"These will be two special games for me, especially the game over there because it's a magical place for me. The team has changed a lot but it's still Olympiakos, a team where I won a lot of titles, although what really matters to me are the people I got to know there."