How to Watch Club América vs. Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Club América vs. Chivas Guadalajara on October 18.

By Nihal Kolur
October 18, 2017

Liga MX resumes this week after being postponed due to the Mexico City earthquake last month. Two of the most successful teams in league history, Club América and Chivas Guadalajara will face off on Wednesday in the iconic Estadio Azteca. The match is labeled "El Super Clasico," as the two sides have met 227 total times since 1943.  

América currently sit in second place on the table with five games left in the season. Forward Oribe Peralta leads the team with five goals in 11 matches and forward Silvio Romero has four assists and three goals in that span. América is 9-2-2 in its last 13 games after starting the season with just one win in its first four games in all competitions.

Guadalajara, meanwhile, has lost its last three games and is in 17th place on the table with just nine points. Guadalajara's one Liga MX win is the fewest by a defending champion through 12 games of a season since 1970. If the standings hold, this would be the first time Guadalajara miss the playoffs under coach Matias Almeyda.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

