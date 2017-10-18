Former England Defender Terry Butcher 'Distraught' After Death of Son Christopher

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Former England defender Terry Butcher is "distraught" after the death of his Army Captain son, Christopher.

The 35-year-old had fought in Afghanistan and passed away on Monday morning. His brother Edward has paid tribute to him and spoken of the grief felt by the entire family.

“It is with the up most sadness that I regret to say that my brother Christopher Butcher has passed away this morning," he said, quoted by The Sun.

“My older brother was the best brother I can ever of asked for and his death has hit the entire family hard.

“We know how greatly he was loved.”

A source said: “Terry is understandably distraught, as are the whole family. It has really rocked them.”

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Butcher revealed three years ago that his son was struggling to cope with the effects of war having moved to Germany after fighting the Taliban.

He said at the time: “Unfortunately Chris is not in a good way right now.

“When he told me about going into that compound in Afghanistan, feeling the bullets pinging off his helmet, well...”

The 58-year-old struggled to hold himself together in the interview and spoke of how proud he was of his son.

Butcher was famed for playing with a head bandage on and a bloodied shirt during a 1989 World Cup qualifier against Sweden.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters