Gunner Legend Says Europa League Is Arsenal's Best Chance to Qualify for Champions League

Former Arsenal star Liam Brady has insisted winning the Europa League is Arsenal's best hope of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Arsenal currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, just two points outside of the top four after eight games. The north London side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford last weekend, which was their third already in the league this season.

Brady thinks Arsenal are going to struggle to reach the top four of the Premier League and believes if the Gunners are to get back into the Champions League next season, the Europa League will be their best hope.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

While on Stand podcast, the 61-year-old said: "I've watched Arsenal a lot this season and they were on a good run going up to Watford, but I still wasn't confident because we were playing teams that we really didn't have to do much to beat.

"I've got major doubts about, every time we come against a team with character and strength, are we up for it. Can Arsenal cope with it?

"And I think it's going to be a season where we won't threaten to the top four, and I think it's going to be a season where getting into the Champions League relies on the Europa League, where we would have a chance of winning it when we get into the latter stages and he (Arsene Wenger) puts his best team out."

Liam Brady played for the Gunners between 1973-80, making 235 appearances and scoring 43 times, while also winning an FA Cup in 1979. He also played for the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan, winning two Serie A titles with former.

After their defeat to Watford last weekend, Arsenal now face an away trip in the Europa League to Red Star Belgrade in Serbia. They will then hope to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel again away to Everton on Sunday.