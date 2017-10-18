PHOTOS: Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Up Ex-Teammate James Rodriguez With Russian Instagram Model

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has set up former Real Madrid teammate James Rodriguez with stunning model Helga Lovekaty, according to the Sun.

The Portuguese forward introduced the on-loan Bayern Munich man to the Russian model at a party, according to the Sun, who also claim that Rodriguez has since been engaging with Lovekaty on social media.

The 25-year-old boasts 3.5m followers on Instagram having started social media modelling back in June 2013.

It's time to make my new grandiose plans in my new blouse from @yoinscollection 😉❤️👗

A post shared by Helga Lovekaty (@helga_model) on

Since the two met they have exchanged a series of likes on social media, hinting at a potential future romance.


Lovekaty also congratulated Rodriguez after he helped Colombia reach next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

The 26-year-old scored as his country drew 1-1 away at Peru to secure their qualification in CONMEBOL.

Felicito a #Colombia 🇨🇴 con acceso a la Copa del Mundo 2018 en Rusia 🇷🇺🏆⚽️

A post shared by Helga Lovekaty (@helga_model) on

Rodriguez is only recently single after announcing in July that he was set to divorce wife and volleyball star Daniela Ospina. The former Monaco midfielder and Ospina have a daughter, Salome, together.


On the pitch, reports have claimed that Rodriguez could be set to cut short his two-year loan at Bayern and move to MLS.


He moved to the Bundesliga club to link up with Carlo Ancelotti but the Italian tactician was dismissed last month.

Rodriguez's place in the team could be in doubt under replacement Jupp Heynckes, and he has reportedly struggled to settle since his move to Bavaria.

