Premier League Legend Michael Owen Has Gloomy Warning for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain After First Goal

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has warned Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that he might not be a regular in the team, even if he plays well. The former Arsenal man scored his first goal for the Reds in the 7-0 thrashing of Maribor in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Speaking on BT Sport  the iconic striker said: “It’s not easy (for Oxlade-Chamberlain) – how do you get in ahead of players like Salah and Coutinho? He’s an attacking midfielder, I know he’s played in the centre before but at the minute, how does he get in?

“He’s got to be better than the others but he’s not better than those. That’s what’s he’s up against – it won’t be easy.

“It’s competitive, they’ve got big squads nowadays. He will get a chance throughout the season and he will have to take it. He just has do it every time and even then it might not be enough.”

Liverpool signed the Ox for £35m this summer on transfer deadline day after he rejected contracts from Arsenal and Chelsea. 


It is believed he favoured Liverpool because he thought Liverpool presented him with the best opportunity of getting game time in his favoured central midfield position. 

