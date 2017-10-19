AC Milan Boss Vincenzo Montella Insists All Is Well at the Rossoneri Despite 'Exaggerated' Criticism

AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella has said criticism is inevitable for his side following their 3-2 derby defeat to Inter at the weekend.

Milan had a massive summer spending spree which saw a huge squad overhaul with the arrivals of big names such as Leonardo Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Andre Silva, but they have failed to hit the ground running in their domestic campaign so far.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Milan’s defeat to Inter was their third loss in succession in Serie A, which has left them sitting tenth in the table, where Montella may find himself under increasing pressure if the results don’t improve in drastic and quick fashion.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Europa League match at home to AEK Athens, Montella was keen to reassure alarmed Milan fans that all is well behind the scenes at the club.

"When things go wrong it's everyone's fault, we have to accept the criticism, even when it's exaggerated," said Montella, reported by FourFourTwo.

"The club made choices for the here and now, but above all for the future.

"Everything is going to plan aside from a few defeats, which I take responsibility for, but if they hadn't happened we'd be talking about a balanced situation."

Montella went on to speak about the improvement he can see in the football his side are producing, saying: "I see a higher quality of play all the time, it takes time to do these things and that's proving to be the case. We have players who can and must grow, it's a good base to build from."

After Milan’s Europa League tie, they will face Genoa and Chievo in their following Serie A fixtures which look to be very winnable matches, before taking on reigning champions Juventus.