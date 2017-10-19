Bilbao Defender Aymeric Laporte Reveals Summer Talks With Premier League Giants

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte has revealed that he held talks with Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea over a possible transfer during the summer.

Since making his Bilbao debut back in 2012, the former French youth international has rapidly become one of the highest rated centre backs in Europe. However, while receiving plenty of plaudits, Laporte has not yet been the subject of a big money move to one of Europe's elite. Although, it now appears that is not for the want of teams trying.

As quoted by CalcioMercato, Laporte revealed in an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe that he turned down an offer from Manchester City over the summer.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

He said: "I had the chance to leave but I did not feel it, also because I was injured and did not want to leave."

Reports also suggested that City were not the only Premier League club to have shown interest in Laporte, with Chelsea also apparently keen on the 23-year-old. However, Laporte remained somewhat coy on the Premier League champions. 

"Chelsea's interest? I can not say anything, it's a personal thing," he added.

Laporte has made 189 appearances for Bilbao, and in June 2016 signed a contract extension with Athletic to keep him at San Mames until 2020, with an initial buyout clause reported to in the region of €65m.

